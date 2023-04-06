April 6, 2023

Top 5 places where Shakira’s voice is heard on Spotify

Lane Skeldon April 6, 2023 1 min read

Posted at 20:12 ET (00:12 GMT) Wednesday, April 5, 2023

play



1:19

Posted at 19:34 ET (23:34 GMT) Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Smoke from Nevado de Ruiz volcano reaches 1,500 metres


1:11

Posted at 21:11 ET (01:11 GMT) Fri, March 31, 2023

Alert is growing for a possible volcanic eruption in Colombia


1:09

Posted at 21:33 ET (01:33 GMT) Thursday, March 30, 2023

How much would it cost to transport Escobar's hippos?


0:53

Posted at 22:09 ET (02:09 GMT) Fri Mar 24, 2023

Gaviria: Colombia's health system could go bankrupt with Petro reform


0:52

Posted at 22:08 ET (02:08 GMT) Friday, March 24, 2023

Gustavo Petro confirmed that nine soldiers were killed after the attack.


6:24

Posted at 15:09 ET (19:09 GMT) Thursday, March 23, 2023

Will Petro's proposed reform enhance job stability?


2:03

Posted at 22:24 ET (02:24 GMT) Monday, March 20, 2023

Molano: He's developed an irresponsible petro peace


1:40

Posted at 21:27 ET (01:27 GMT) Thursday, March 16, 2023

About 21 people were killed in a mine complex in Colombia


2:35

Posted at 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT) Fri Mar 10, 2023




0:31

