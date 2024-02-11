Time changes in the US on this day

Each year the time in the United States is reversed, an automatic variation to set the clock forward and backward.

This is because the House of Representatives did not approve the Sun Protection Act promoted by Senator Marco Rubio this year Americans will have to adjust their watches and mobile devices for the first time, starting on the second Sunday in March.

This means that the new time will come in the country from March 10 through the Uniform Time Act enacted in 1966.

So, as established by the norms, the nation will remain like this for almost 8 months.

Let's remember that digital devices (watches, computers and smartphones) automatically make the change. However, this can also be done manually.

For its part, the main reasons for the annual change lie in the need to save energy and reduce electricity consumption.

Meanwhile, residents of the US will be able to regulate their devices starting at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. But some differences, such as Washington, which takes place at 3:00 a.m., need to be clarified.

States in the US that do not change time

In relation to compliance with the time change, the exceptions incorporated are very few. Additionally, some non-compliant cities are regulated under their own zoning regulations.

In fact, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, and American Samoa are among the states that won't need to change their schedule in the summer of 2024. They are joined by the Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands, Guam, Arizona, Hawaii and Alaska.

Let's also remember that in March 2022, Marco RubioIt had the initiative to introduce a legislative proposal on Daylight Saving Time.

It is intended to be in permanent use after the adjustment made on March 12, 2023. However, to date, North American President Joe Biden has not signed the Sunlight Protection Act into law.