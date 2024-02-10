The Biden Bubble: How the First Lady and Her Staff “Protect” the President from the White House Press

Three years into Joe Biden's presidency, reporters covering the administration know what to expect when First Lady Jill Biden shows up: Nothing.

By New York Post

The 81-year-old president has held the fewest press conferences or formal interviews of any modern commander-in-chief, with Biden walking across the South Lawn of the White House and aboard his Marine One helicopter as the press corps' best chance to get some information. to meet

When Biden is alone, it's easy to provoke him with nagging questions, sometimes moving in the middle of the night for a quick shot, even as the unflattering overhead television lights force him to raise a hand to shield his eyes from the glare.

However, the presence of 72-year-old Jill on such trips is a clear sign that no questions asked, and the first lady is sure to hold her husband's hand throughout the tour.

Jill Biden's role in protecting her husband from members of the media is under fresh scrutiny after special counsel Robert Hurr described the president as an “old man with a bad memory” in a report released Thursday.

