Green Card: US Eliminates Permanent Residency Requirements – US – International

from December 23, 2022 Changes to the Form I-485 Application for Registration of Permanent Resident, also known as Form I-485, went into effect.



The Immigration and Naturalization Service (USCIS) has changed the documentation for all immigrants in the United States who wish to process their application for a green card and/or adjustment of status.

Here’s what to keep in mind about the formulary change.

Benefits no longer prevent you from applying for a green card

To live and work permanently in the United States, you will need a permanent resident card (green card). Photo: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free

During his presidency Donald Trump A rule was imposed that made the process even more difficult Apply for permanent residence in the US.

If a person receives public health benefits or government food stamps, they are considered public payments to the country.

But the administration of President Joe Biden changed this law Public chargeThis means that recipients of government assistance will no longer be penalized by their legal status in the United States.

The earlier provision considered benefits such as public health and nutritional assistance dInadmissible reasons, And family benefits are included as part of the public charge.

Changes in practice

Now, the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will take into account the following inadmissibility factors:

1. According to the Immigration and Nationality Act “age, health, marital status, assets, resources and financial status, education and skills”.

2. Use of benefits such as Supplemental Security Income or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

3. If requested, Form I-864, Affidavit of Support under Section 213A of the INA.

Four. If you file Form I-485, you must use the new version dated 12/23/2022 or the form will be rejected.

