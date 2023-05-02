Thomas Yarrington. The judge protects the former governor, Grupo Milenio

A federal judge issued an injunction to Thomas Yarrington Ruvalcabawhich instructs the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to determine whether to file a criminal case against the offender within 60 working days. Former Governor of Tamaulipasin an investigation launched 14 years ago into the alleged allegation Operational crimes with origin resources illegal And against health.

Guillermo Francisco Urbina Taños, Criminal Matters Judge of the Thirteenth District of Amparo, pointed out that the Federal Public Prosecution Office must base and motivate the decision it makes.

In the judicial file, it is detailed that the investigation against the former governor was initiated by the Attorney General of the Republic at that time (PGR) on January 7, 2009, and he is now in charge of the specialized unit for the investigation of operations with indigenous resources. Unlawful counterfeiting or currency exchange for the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO).

The most recent action was recorded on November 12, 2021, when the Federal Public Prosecutor in charge of the case sent the official letter UEIORPIFAM / EIL2 / 301/2021, to the Legal Director of the Registry and Real Estate Institute of the State of Tamaulipas, presenting a certified copy of the electronic paper compliant with ethics.My radio is from Matamoros SA de CVand to inform the companies, commercial companies and/or private associations with which they are associated as shareholders, partners, attorneys in fact, legal representatives and persons related to the former governor.

Likewise, on that date, the Social Representation sent the communication UEIORPIFAM / EIL2 / 302/2021, to the Coordination of Expert Services of the FGR, in order to appoint an expert to translate the documents sent by the Court of Appeal. Paris through the French Ministry of Justice; Opinion issued on January 24, 2022, by official letter, page no. 69356.

As can be verified, the responsible ministerial authority has not taken action aimed at further investigation of the facts; not to mention that it has made any statement as to the reasons or any justification that it has not done so; and it is clear that the investigation is still continuing without being specified, despite the fact that it is pending. More than fourteen years ago,” the referee notes.

In addition to Yarrington, in the preliminary investigation PGR/SEIDO/UEIDCS/12/2009, businessmen Napoleon Rodriguez de la Garza and Eduardo Rodriguez Berlanga, La Conga, were investigated.

Presumably many people laundered the money that was The Gulf Cartel turned over Thomas Yarringtonas well as his successor in office, Eugenio Hernandez Flores, as a protection payment for his activities, and resources he believed were used to finance his political campaigns and purchase of real estate.

The FGR has already appealed the ruling and it will be a collegiate court that decides whether the ruling should be upheld, quashed or amended.

