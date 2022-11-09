This will be the new phrase

In the very near future, users of Apple brand phones won’t have to use the voice command “Hey Siri” or “Hey Siri” as a wake-up phrase to search their phone right away. We tell you what will happen.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman, “the company is considering the possibility of invoking the assistant simply by speaking the word Siri with a command or question.” Which will allow for a more natural and smooth communication, according to the specialist.

However, it is expected that the method of speaking to the assistant will not change immediately since then The expert himself points out And it’s “a major technical challenge, because Apple needs to improve its AI and capabilities so that Siri can recognize a word with different tones or accents.”

Recent data from the company reveals that in 2021 alone, Siri was actively used on more than 500 million devices and that by next year it is expected to be used with 8.4 billion voice assistants worldwide.

“Complexity means that Siri can understand the single-phrase Siri in different dialects and languages. With two words: Hey Siri, it increases the likelihood that the system will receive the signal correctly,” Mark Gorman added.

Farewell to “HEY SIRI”, but not soon

The change in command is expected to be implemented from 2024 on all of the company’s devices that can use Siri, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, HomePod, or AirPods.

Through the process of learning Siri, the user’s preferences, Internet searches, or the most frequent alarms will be saved as they are at the moment.

According to Lian Jie Su, director of research at ABI Research, “A two-word run phrase allows the system to recognize requests more accurately” so switching to a single word (which would be the idea) would have to rely on a more advanced AI than the current system.

What the company wants is to simply leave the activation command in “Siri,” as Amazon currently does with Alexa or Microsoft with Cortana.