Look for! A total lunar eclipse will occur on Tuesday. There won’t be another until 2025

On November 8, 2021 there will be a total lunar eclipse that will be visible Leaving the red moon in Asia, Australia and America, Not so in this case from Spain.

The previous total lunar eclipse occurred in May. According to Alphonse Stirling, an astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, total lunar eclipses occur about once every year and a half on average. The next total lunar eclipse will not occur until 2025.

The beginning of the partial eclipse will occur at 08:02 UTC over America and the Pacific Ocean. The partial eclipse will be visible from 09.09.2019 The total eclipse will begin at 10:16 am, will be visible in North America, the Pacific Ocean, Australia and Asia, and will end at 11:41 am. The lunar eclipse will end at 12:48 p.m., and the lunar eclipse will end at 1:54 p.m. It will be visible in its final stages in western North America, the Pacific Ocean, Australia and Asia, according to a National Astronomical Observatory (OAN) report.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth casts its full shadow on the moon, called the darkness. earth shadow It is categorized into two parts: Shade, the deepest part of the shade where direct sunlight is completely blocked, and semi-shade, the outer part of the shade. Where the light is partially blocked.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon and sun are on opposite sides of the Earth. NASA explains that many people wonder why a lunar eclipse doesn’t happen every month since the moon completes one orbit around the Earth every 27 days.

The reason is that the moon orbits around it The Earth is tilted relative to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, So the moon usually passes over or under the Earth’s shadow. A lunar eclipse can only occur when the orbits are aligned so that the moon is directly behind the earth in relation to the sun.