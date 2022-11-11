Apple Updates All AirPods and AirTags: This You Should Know

Apple just released a firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and AirTag.

AirPods Update: Version 5B58

All available AirPods models have been updated to New version 5B58. Previous AirPods firmware updates have improved sound quality or improved some features, but in this case, the update is focused on fixing bugs.

Bug fixes and other improvements

Update AirPods It is not an easy task, as there is no update page as we can do when updating iPhone. Apple claims that Update happens automatically when you are near AirPods.

Firmware updates are delivered periodically while AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

We recommend you Connect AirPods to iPhone, enter Settings and in the new menu that appears and see the firmware version below. Now the normal thing is to wait, although the truth is that you can follow these steps to try to force the update:

Keep your AirPods in their charging case. Connect the case to the charger using a Lightning cable. AirPods must be connected to your iOS device. Obviously, your iPhone or iPad must be connected to the Internet. We don’t know when exactly, but if you leave them for a while, AirPods will update themselves to the latest version. If the devices have 100% battery, it will be easy to update them.

AirTag Update: Version 2.0.24 (Build number 2A24e)

Apple also decided to update AirTags to a new version, which is 2.0.24. The previous available version 1.0.301 was released on April 27, and according to Apple, it included new features that prevent us from spying on us and we can. Locate our AirTag more easily. We don’t know what improvements this new version includes.

proces Air card update It’s just as complicated as AirPods and This is done automatically according to Apple. However, there are also some tricks for installing the update:

Put the AirTag and the iPhone in the same room, close to each other. Open Find My app on iPhone and check the firmware. Wait if you don’t have the latest version. The Find app doesn’t have to be fully open. At some point, AirTag will be updated.

if it was Combinations don’t happen, don’t worry, you just have to give them some time. In the end, sooner or later your iPhone will update your AirPods or AirTag to the latest version. its firmware.