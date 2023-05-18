This Thursday will be hotter than yesterday: 27 cities are on extreme heat alert

Get ready for a hotter day than we experienced yesterday, Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan has issued a warning Extreme heat 27 cities located in the metropolitan area, north-central, northwest, west and near Mayaguez.

Means an extreme heat warning Heat indices They can fluctuate between 108 and 111 degrees Fahrenheit (°F), posing a risk to public health, especially in vulnerable populations, and people are urged to postpone or modify outdoor activities, as well as increase the frequency of watering. Consumption and intervals in cool or shady places.

Cities under Heat Advisory: Bayamon, Carolina, Caetano, Guanabo, San Juan, Do Alta, Do Baja, Trujillo Alto, Arecibo, Barcelonata, Dorado, Florida, Manatee, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Aguadilla, Camui, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebratillas, Aguada Hormigueros, Mayagüez , Moca, Rincón and San Germán.

A heat warning is in effect from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

[Conoce más: ¿Qué hacer durante una ola de calor en Puerto Rico?]

However, people should not let their guard down if they are in cities where there is no extreme heat warning, because the feeling of heat may be greater in other parts of the island, especially in urban areas. 100°F.

What will the rest of the weather be like? Answer below:

It will be hotter again today than yesterday Tuesday, why is that happening? Compared to last Tuesday, temperatures increased on Wednesday due to the entry of moisture into the region. Today, the humidity is higher than normal, so these conditions and the southeast wind increase the sensation of heat on the island. It is worth remembering that for heat indices to be high, the following factors must occur: high temperatures, high humidity values ​​(lots of water vapor in the air) and light southeast winds. Currently, Puerto Rico experiences all of these weather patterns.

Compared to last Tuesday, temperatures increased on Wednesday due to the entry of moisture into the region. Today, the humidity is higher than normal, so these conditions and the southeast wind increase the sensation of heat on the island. It is worth remembering that for heat indices to be high, the following factors must occur: high temperatures, high humidity values ​​(lots of water vapor in the air) and light southeast winds. Currently, Puerto Rico experiences all of these weather patterns. Will it rain yesterday? Right from the start, the answer is yes, it’s going to rain. However, the rainy day will not behave like yesterday, because a high pressure system has started to dominate the conditions at the surface and may play a role against the development of rains or at least reduce their intensity. However, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the northern part of the island.

Are thunderstorms expected? Yes, SNM in its hazardous weather outlook, the entire North-West, Interior, North-Central and Metropolitan areas have a low risk of thunderstorms, so isolated thunderstorms may occur in those areas.

Yes, SNM in its hazardous weather outlook, the entire North-West, Interior, North-Central and Metropolitan areas have a low risk of thunderstorms, so isolated thunderstorms may occur in those areas. Where does it rain the most? Although there is currently a high pressure system, there is some instability in the lower atmosphere, so some cities may see interruptions of rain starting in the morning. However, afternoons are when the strongest activity takes place, mainly in the North-West, North-Central, Interior and some cities in the metro region.

Although there is currently a high pressure system, there is some instability in the lower atmosphere, so some cities may see interruptions of rain starting in the morning. However, afternoons are when the strongest activity takes place, mainly in the North-West, North-Central, Interior and some cities in the metro region. He Sahara dust It is still there, but it is gradually dissipating. According to special models, by tomorrow Friday, most of the particulate concentration should have been removed, so air quality should continue to improve.

It is still there, but it is gradually dissipating. According to special models, by tomorrow Friday, most of the particulate concentration should have been removed, so air quality should continue to improve. The Marine and coastal conditions They are constant and will continue. Seas in both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea should not exceed 5 feet, while the risk of rip currents is low on most beaches in Puerto Rico.

They are constant and will continue. Seas in both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea should not exceed 5 feet, while the risk of rip currents is low on most beaches in Puerto Rico. Overview of Tropical Conditions: There is no disturbance with the probability of cyclone development in the next seven days. This product contains short reports on suspected cyclone areas (low pressures) and their formation probabilities considering the state of atmospheric conditions at that time (whether they are favorable for development or not).

Carlos Tolentino Rosario is a journalist covering weather, climate change and science. He holds a certificate in weather forecasting from the Pennsylvania State University (PSU) Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences. He is also a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS). Check out our weather stories Here.