This micro robot is so small that it can move on a human hair

Miniaturizing this technology may be vital in the future.

recent article, Published in Digital Media Science RoboticsShow us how Robotics It can reach heights that are still unexplored, creating cunning It hardly happens to be the size ant head. The small robots Which we will show you next, as you can see in the attached picture, its size is small, being this Between 100 and 250 µm. By the way, since then Urban Techno We have already shown you the others Robots are as small as a fly and can be controlled intelligently.

Microbots, hair and the latest batch of microtechnology

The robots which is manufactured by researchers subordinate Cornell University You have brains The electronics you run through Solar energy In addition, they have a system independent movement, allowing them not to have to control it externally. In most cases, when researchers face the challenge of making such small robots walk, jump or walk, they run into the problem of having to connect them, either physically or through a laser. Michael Reynoldsresearcher and postdoctoral student, It states which – which:

Previously, we literally had to process these “threads” to get any response from the bot. But now that we have CMOS brains, it’s like pulling strings from a doll. It’s like when Pinocchio realizes.

The brain The above is a CMOS circuitbut the progress of this research focuses not so much on the capabilities of the circuit itself, but on how to design the group so that It consumes little energy. Each circle, the little robot’s brain, has a height 15 µm It has been used to create Three types of robots: The Purcell Bootbipedal, a ant robot six legs and bot dog Four-legged, able to change its speed.

The Ramifications Who has the ability to get rid of such small robots, with the ability to transmitting and receiving information It is really hopeful. Michael Reynoldsin the data collected in An article published on the Cornell University websiteAnd the guarantee which – which: