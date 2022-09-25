An island appears in the Pacific Ocean after an underwater volcano erupts

The tiny island in central Tonga emerged after an underwater volcano erupted earlier this month.

(CNN) – The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a “baby”, that is, a new island.

The new island arose in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes abound. One of these submerged volcanoes woke up on September 10, spewing lava, steam and ash, according to a NASA Earth Observatory Statement.

Just 11 hours after the eruption began, a new island rose above the water’s surface, according to NASA, which captured satellite images of the nascent island.

The size of the Earth has grown rapidly, according to NASA. On September 14, researchers from the Geological Survey of Tonga estimated that the island covers only 4,000 square metres, less than one hectare.

But by September 20, the island had grown to cover 24000 square metersor about 2.4 hectares.

The new island is located on the offshore Mount Hum Reef in the Central Tonga Islands.

NASA says islands formed by underwater volcanoes are “often short-lived”. Despite this, ephemeral islands can sometimes last for years or even decades.

Home Reef volcano was still erupting as of Friday, according to A Facebook post Geological Survey of Tonga. However, volcanic activity “poses low risks to the aviation community and the people of Vava’u and Hapa’i,” the two island groups in central Tonga.

“No visible ash has been reported in the past 24 hours,” the agency added. “All boat captains are advised to cruise more than 4 kilometers from Home Reef until further notice.”