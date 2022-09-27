Links for calls and tablet support

picture : The WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp Announce a new job that you will start making available from now on: it’s the possibility to create a link or Link To join a call or video call. In other words, once you send that link to friends, family, or co-workers, they can join the conference call with a single click.

This is, without a doubt, another step by WhatsApp to compete with popular group video conferencing apps and platforms, especially in the world of work and education, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, for example. In the case of WhatsApp, this link can be shared to join calls of up to 32 users. Moreover, the same Zuckerberg announced Which tests the ability to make encrypted group video calls for up to 32 users, far exceeding the current limit for video calls of up to 8 users.

The ability to create links for calls in WhatsApp will be gradually available from today to all users in the world, beware that it arrives anytime in the next few days, or maybe more .

On the other hand, the people WABetaInfo Also find out that the messaging platform has started to officially allow WhatsApp testing on Android tablets , and link the login and account to a master phone, but they work independently. In other words, once the tablet is linked to a WhatsApp account, it is possible to send and receive messages and files on it, and even participate in calls (basically, it is possible to use all the functions of WhatsApp) without having to turn on the phone or connect it to a network. Currently, only a few lucky ones who have access to the beta version of WhatsApp have been able to access this new feature.

G/O Media may get commission

This is as part of the multi-device support that WhatsApp is working on, which when ready and available to all users, will allow up to two smartphones and four devices to be connected in total independently, something that can already be done, for example, in the desktop version and the web version from WhatsApp. The company has yet to announce when this long-awaited feature will be available to all users around the world, but at least with a preview of tablet support, we can hope to be closer.