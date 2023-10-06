October 6, 2023

This is the new maximum amount you can get from SNAP in the US

Winston Hale October 6, 2023 2 min read
New maximum amounts for SNAP benefits and the US program

He Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Provides money to low-income families in the United States to buy certain foods. However, there are different sizes that depend on many factors; One of them is very important Number of persons forming a family. Here we explain the details.

That’s right, size is an important factor in organizing SNAP payments is the number of people. It is known that a person living alone may need less money than a family of 8.

What’s more, some families may still have low incomes but may have higher incomes than others. That is why the UN The Department of Agriculture, through the Food and Nutrition Service, has provided the maximum amount to each family.

What is the maximum amount SNAP beneficiaries can receive?

According to him Food and Nutrition Service, the maximum SNAP amount for a family of 8 is $1,751. This amount rose to $1,691 in 2023, while the average check for 8 beneficiaries was $1,150, CBPP said.

Find out the new maximum amount you can get from SNAP starting in 2023

Although Social Security payments will increase in January, SNAP recipients will receive a boost in October. Thanks to COLA, most beneficiaries can collect more money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

However, that may not be possible for some citizens. He SNAP Hawaii has reduced the maximum amount. So instead of getting a raise, they get a cut.

In the lower 48 states and the District of Columbia, the new amount will be $291 per member, up from $281. A family of two beneficiaries can receive a check up to a maximum of $535.

Most households have three or four members, and their sums range between $766 and $973. Some families may even have 5 to 7 members. People with 5 beneficiaries can receive up to $1,155 in SNAP.

Six members can get up to $1,386 from the plan, while the maximum for seven people is $1,751. Alaska, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam will also see maximum increases.

