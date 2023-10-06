What are the chances of Trump becoming the new Speaker of the House?

The historic ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has led to a race to find a successor, and the issue, like everything else in the Republican Party, is once again its protagonist. To former President Donald Trump.

” Speaker of the House Donald J. I recommend Trump [Baja]”Shortly after McCarthy’s ouster, U.S. Representative Troy Nehls of Texas said on his social media that he had only eight Republican votes and the votes of all the Democrats in the chamber.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has also publicly called out Trump

Become the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Trump, busy with his many judicial issues and campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has at the same time made himself available, though he has officially announced his support for Rep. Jim Jordan.

In principle, nothing prevents The Role of a Non-Congressman as Speaker of the House of RepresentativesBut that has never happened in history.

Trump, Speaker of the House of Representatives?

As of Friday, only Jordan and Steve Scalise have expressed interest. The inauguration has written a letter to his party colleagues.

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday Will be willing to take over the position of Speaker of the Lower House on a temporary basisAccording to him, with the sole objective of uniting Republicans.

"I'm not doing it because I want to; if I have to, I'll do it if they can't make a decision," the former president told Fox News. "They asked me if I would accept it for a short period of time for the party until they come to a decision," he added.

The incumbent presidential candidate said he would take over as speaker for “20, 60 or 90 days” if Republicans in the lower house don’t reach a consensus, though his focus remains on the presidential campaign.

Another Fox News report cited two close sources as saying Trump plans to visit the Capitol next week, and meet on Tuesday with the lower house’s Republican convention, which must elect a new president. However, other sources have refuted this claim.

In the middle of a political race to return to the White House, could the former US president become the new leader of Congress with several legal problems on his shoulders?

What does Trump need to become Speaker of the House?

The U.S. Constitution does not have many requirements for being Speaker of the House of Congress. You can hold office, provided you are nominated by only one representative and voted by a simple majority of the plenary session.

The US House of Representatives has 435 membersSo, Trump would need at least 218 votes. Currently, Republicans hold 221 seats and Democrats hold 212, with an additional two vacancies, one Democrat and one Republican, respectively.

However, the rules of the 118th Congressional Republican Convention may contain a clause that would in principle prevent Trump from becoming speaker of the lower house if he wanted, nominated and received the votes.

"Leading Member of the Republican Party If accused of a serious crime, step aside Article 26, which was approved by the Republican Convention when the 118th Congress was constituted, specifically states that "may be punished by imprisonment for two or more years."

However, those rules adopted internally by the party may be changed or ignored if the Republican convention chooses to do so.

However, it seems very unlikely that Trump will find time to serve as Speaker of the House regardless of whether or not he gets the support he needs; The former president is busy promoting his presidential career and responding to several legal proceedings against him. Court dates, meetings with lawyers, etc., without forgetting their professions.

Trump has endorsed Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Complicating matters further, hours after he said he might take on the role of president on an interim basis, he announced he was headed to the Capitol. Former President Trump threw his support behind Jim JordanIn his desire to fill the vacant Speaker of the Lower House post McCarthy’s impeachment.

Trump, in a post on his Truth social network shortly after midnight, says the Ohio representative “will be the best speaker in the House.” “You have my complete and utter support,” he adds.

Jordan is the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and announced his candidacy for the presidency in a letter to colleagues that he says addresses “an important crossroads in the nation’s history.” “It is time for our Republican convention to come together to fulfill the promises we made to the American people.”

The 59-year-old, and founder of the Freedom Caucus, Jordan is one of Donald Trump's key allies in the House of Commons and stands out for his bellicose and flamboyant opposition to bipartisan deals.

After Trump’s support for Jordan became known, Representative Troy Nehls, one of Trump’s nominees for the presidency of the House, wrote on the social network X: “Had a great conversation with President Trump about the race for president. [de la Cámara]. “He supports Jim Jordan, and I think Congress needs to listen to the leader of our party.”