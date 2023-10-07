October 7, 2023

Miami women arrested after 17 patients found at illegal surgery recovery home – Telemundo Miami (51)

Winston Hale October 7, 2023 1 min read

Two Miami sisters have been charged with running an illegal cosmetic surgery recovery center after they said they found nearly 20 patients at their home.

Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, were arrested on charges of operating an assisted living facility without a license and no records of biomedical waste, Miami-Dade police said Friday.

Police said they received a report of illegal activity at a house managed by Diaz and Diaz-Peraza under the name “Yenis House LLC” at 139 Southwest Court.

When officers served a search warrant, they found 17 patients and four employees at the home, police said.

When interviewed by detectives, the patients reported receiving care including bathing, dressing, feeding, personal hygiene and medication, police said.

Patients reported paying a $250 deposit over the phone, paying $250 to $300 per night, and staying an average of 2 to 5 nights.

Both the women were taken to TGK jail and later released after they posted bail.

