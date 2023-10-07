“New York Urges Its Residents to Prepare for Heavy Rain and Flooding” | Daily list

Officials in New York urged residents on Friday to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding expected over the weekend, days after the city faced heavy rain. Streets and subways in Lagos practically come to a standstill.

“A strong, slow-moving cold front is expected to bring isolated showers and storms to the city and much of the northern part of the state starting today and into Saturday,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

The rain may bring a total of three inches of water (0.0762 meters) but in some areas it could be as much as five inches (0.127 meters). Urban and small stream floods and isolated flash floodsHe pointed out.

Heavy rain is expected on Saturday and the eastern part of the state is at risk of flooding, Hochul warned, urging the public to prepare their homes and vehicles for heavy rain impacts and use caution when traveling.

“We are closely monitoring a strong weather system that has the potential to bring heavy rains and more flooding this weekend in areas still recovering from last week’s storms,” ​​he said.

He also pointed out that Tropical Storm Phillip will not affect New York. But government agencies are monitoring it and are ready Should respond if the path changes.

Mayor Eric Adams, who is touring Latin America, has been criticized for not warning New Yorkers in time of the damage from last week’s rains, urging them to prepare in advance.

Adams stopped his tour from Ecuador, asking his constituents to be cautious because of expected heavy rains and flooding.

“The city didn’t wait until a storm came to prepare“We are already several steps ahead,” he said.

“Our emergency management teams, first responders and key agencies are activated and closely coordinated to deal with the coming rains, especially Areas most vulnerable to floods” he pointed out.

Officials warned basement dwellers in flood-prone areas to prepare to move to higher ground in case water levels rise or a warning is issued by the city or the National Weather Service.