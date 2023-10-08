October 8, 2023

They predict that online purchases will increase by the end of the year in the United States

Winston Hale October 8, 2023 2 min read

Last Thursday, October 5, Adobe Analytics software reported its Christmas Internet sales forecast in the United States. By the end of 2023, online marketing is expected to increase by 4.8% due to sales over the previous year.

Retailers will be offering more clothing items, shoes and electrical items with 35% discount. The drop in prices is due to consumers spending less this year due to inflation. With cheap prices, cyberspace markets aim to attract a large number of people.

Other data from Adobe Analytics indicates purchases will be $221.8 billion. This money is collected from the beginning of November till the last day of the year.

The digital tool also reported that the buy-first-pay-later system would cost $17 billion. This value represents a 17% increase compared to 2022 and payment methods such as Affirm or PayPal will replace bank cards.

Most popular products

Adobe clarifies that the calculations do not take inflation into account, so the relationship between prices and sales can be misleading. Figures released by the government showed a 0.6% growth in retail sales in July and August 2023. Amounts rose 0.5%, but the actual end of retail sales is estimated at 0.1%, as it is not adjusted for inflation.

Among the most sought-after products are iPhone, Xbox, Series X, PlayStation 5, LEGO Minifigures, Kanoodle 3D and Birkenstock Bostons prototypes of the brand. Madden NFL 24 and other video games are also considered to be of interest to consumers.

24% discount on sports goods, 30% discount on home appliances and 11% discount on furniture. 51.2% of virtual spending is to be executed through mobile devices.

