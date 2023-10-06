He was killed the next day after returning to Mexico after working in the US for 3 years

The news in Puebla, where this tragic event took place, reported the sad news: A man who had been working in the United States for three years crossed the border into Mexico to visit his children; However, the meeting was tinged with sadness.

The man had not even been in the country for 24 hours when he was murdered. It happened Wednesday afternoon when a woman called 911 saying her ex-husband had been murdered.



He was finally able to live with his children

According to the media outlet Milenio, the woman explained that on Tuesday she had returned to Mexico after a long day working in the United States and that she had been found dead the previous night after living with her children.

Officers and personnel from Puebla’s Attorney General’s Office arrived in the area and are currently investigating the events. for now, Only one thing is known; It is not known if the man had enemies or if there was anyone who wanted to harm him.

On the other hand, the names of the individuals have not been released, nor have details been released on whether the victim plans to stay and live in Mexico or continue his work career in the United States.

