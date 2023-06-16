June 16, 2023

This is the hottest planet in the solar system

Roger Rehbein June 16, 2023 3 min read

Known as Earth’s twin, due to the similarity in size and density, Venus is also our closest neighbor.

Venus He receives his name in honor of Roman goddess of love and beauty. It is difficult to say when it was first observed, however, the Italian astronomer, Galileo Galileirecords of celestial bodies were recorded in 1610. Aside from that, it’s a very similar world to LandBecause of its size and density. It represents one of the four inner, or rocky, planets.

Despite the similarities it shares with Earth, Venus has properties that make life impossible. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (a potfor its English acronym), the star in question has it Thick and toxic atmosphere, is full of carbon dioxide. To this we must add that it is always wrapped in thick yellow clouds Sulfuric acid That heat trap. Hence, there is strength Global Warming. for this reason Venusalthough not a very close planet sunYes andIt’s warmerwith a surface temperature of 475 degrees Celsius.

Another privacy Venuswhich is a body rich in mountains and volcanoes, which is that it rotates in the opposite direction to that Land and most other planets. Its rotation is slow, because it takes approx 243 earth days. On the contrary, the orbit around the Sun only takes 225 days. How do you explain the a pot: there, Today it lasts more than a year.

Because of its proximity to Earth, Venus became the first planet to be explored by an Earth-based spacecraft. This happened on December 14, 1962, at dawn space race. Since then, various space agencies have launched missions to this world, although, due to their circumstances, they have not been able to continue for long.

Venus…

  • It has no moonsor natural satellites
  • He was It has been seen since ancient timesbecause a telescope is not necessary to distinguish it
  • Is it The second planetstarting from the sun
  • According to some scholars, It can contain life in its cloudsbecause phosphine was observed in them, which is a possible indication of the presence of living organisms
  • Its average surface area is less than a billion years old, which in geological time makes it, relatively small
  • He is the brightest planet from the solar system
  • In ancient times it was believed that it was two distinct objectsThis is because its glow continues at dawn and dusk
  • According to NASA’s descriptions, it’s a two-tone “rusty”
  • count by one metallic interior The width is about 6 thousand kilometers
  • he have The heaviest known atmosphere. The pressure it exerts is similar to that found in the depths of the ocean

