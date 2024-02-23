February 24, 2024

Odysseus: The first American mission in more than half a century to successfully land on the moon

February 23, 2024

Image source, Intuitive machines

These were the words of Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, following the successful landing of the Odysseus lunar module.

The spacecraft, also called the Nova-C lander, Our satellite landed on Thursday A week after its release.

“Houston, Odysseus has found her new home,” Tim Crane, the company's chief technology officer, responded as operators celebrated in the control tower.

