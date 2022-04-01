“This is not the time to let your guard down.”

The specialist emphasizes the importance of approaching patients who have not increased their doses on the island.

Dr. Carmen Zorilla, Researcher, Infectious Diseases Specialist, and Professor at the Medical Sciences Campus. Photo: Archives of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Puerto Rico has not reached a recovery in COVID-19, but has come close to doing so, said researcher and infectious scientist Carmen Zorilla today, noting that the island should return to its Use of masks in places closed.

Zorilla, a member of the Scientific Alliance of Puerto Rico, commented on the data provided today by the Ministry of Health, which confirms a positive rate of 7.2 percent with 41 cases of people in hospitals, and analyzed that the rise in the level of positives was slow.

The expert pointed out that what is happening now is moderate fluctuations in positivity. Mortality and hospitalization ratebut you have to be critical value monitor from recoil.

“We can define the rebound with two kinds of numbers. The positivity rate should be between 8 and 9 percent and we haven’t reached it yet, but we also have to be aware of the incidence of new cases which should be at 50 per 100,000 residents”

Dr. Zorella argued that we are on the cusp of reaching this numerical level, so now is not the time to lower our guard.

“Little by little we went through, it took us a whole month to reach level 7, unlike in December, which was fast and intense from day to day,” the expert said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian. Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Zorella attributed the moderate height to being in ALTERNATIVE ISLAND BA. 2 of ómicron, although not more dangerous, is more contagious than the original lineage.

“We have a lot of people even without being vaccinated with regards to the third dose who are missing out.” Protect the original vaccinesaid the researcher from the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus.

He added that people vaccinated with the third dose generally do not become infected with other people, but only those vaccinated with the original two doses become infected. Zorella estimated that all eligible to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine should now be vaccinated.