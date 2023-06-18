This is how you will accuse Cuba

American Airlines, the national carrier of the United States, announced that since the beginning of June it has updated the prices of its baggage policy and added new fees for economy-class bags, increasing the cost of its trans-oceanic and transatlantic flights.

According to many reports press release, the airline has canceled free checked baggage in its Basic Economy cabin for international connections. The airline is already charging, since June 7, for all checked baggage on all basic economy class tickets.

The North American airline explained that there is already a $75 fee for the first checked bag at its cheapest fare on flights to Europe or England, or overseas, on all ocean-going flights. The rest of the flights will remain at the same prices of $30 for the first bag, with the exception of Cuba

US suits to Cuba?

American maintains baggage restrictions on its flights to Havana, Cuba’s capital, where only three bags can be checked in, at least until November 15 this year when adjustments are made again. With a maximum weight of 32 kg / 70 lbs each, plus 1 carry-on and 1 personal item, 1 suitcase, wallet, etc.

According to another to update From America, for travel to Cuba, a second bag fee of $150 applies to tickets issued on or after March 14, 2023 for travel through November 15, 2023, or for travel on or after January 10, 2024. In other words, the first bag has not yet been shipped.

American Airlines is the North American airline with the most flights to Cuba, specifically to Havana, with eight daily flights. However, it adds connections to various airports in the interior of the island, such as Santa Clara, Varadero, Santiago de Cuba or Camaguey.