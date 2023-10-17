This is how you can get an electric vehicle tax credit

The administration of Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, has given many signs that it is working to protect the environment.

Different current policies define their direct strategies against climate change. Specifically, one of the goals is to ensure that carbon emissions from fossil fuels are reduced.

Based on this idea, millions of Americans decided to buy electric or hybrid cars. To encourage this proposal, the federal government is giving the green light to tax breaks. As of this year, those interested in purchasing a car with these characteristics can request a higher loan.

But there is more to this topic. People who buy a used electric car will also benefit from attractive tax breaks. One thing you should not forget is that the above credits are non-refundable. It has been established that it can be claimed on tax returns filed in 2024.

Tax credit of more than $7,000

The tax credit for people who purchase a new electric vehicle will be up to $7,500.00. Meanwhile, if you decide to buy a used one, the value is up to $4000.00 USD. Likewise, if you intend to buy a hybrid car, you will get tax breaks, which, of course, will not be very high. In this case, the biggest beneficiaries will be those who get a new car.

Behind this initiative that attracts potential car buyers is the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In fact, her office is directly responsible for promoting purchases of this type and processing tax credits.

Now you may be wondering: How can I get an advance tax credit for this? The first thing you should know is that there are several requirements to be eligible. For example, you must use the car yourself, and it is never resold. Another condition is that the car is only available in the United States.

Another thing to consider is your adjusted gross income (AGI). This cannot exceed $300,000.00 for married couples filing taxes jointly. The amount is up to $225,000.00 for heads of household and up to $150,000.00 for all other taxpayers.

If you want to get the credit early, in January 2024, you must file Form 8936 with your tax return as soon as possible.