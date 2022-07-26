July 27, 2022

How Likely to Win the $790 Million Mega Millions Lottery

Zera Pearson July 27, 2022 2 min read

Nobody made it to the Mega Millions winning group and the bag keeps piling up.

Uncertainty and expectation about who it will be The lucky winner of the Mega Millions lottery they are on the line A significant amount of $790 millionAnd the One of the biggest jackpots in the history of this game, it’s growing and many are under the illusion that they can be the ones to hold the millionaire bag.

The last Mega Millions draw, in which $630 million was at stake, yielded 14, 40, 60, 64, 66 winning numbers., in addition to the giant 16 golden ball; However, no one made it to the winning group.

It’s because of that The new Mega Millions draw has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th$790 million will already be at stake. Whoever succeeds in winning the prize will get cash. Already remove taxesapproximately $464.4 million.

“Only three lottery jackpots have been won, in any game, above Tuesday’s $790 million prize pool,” the lottery said in a press release.

How likely are you to win the Mega Millions lottery on July 26?

Anyone can have a stroke of luck, since cWith just one $2 million ticket, you could end up with the lucky winner of $790 million.

Since last April 19, no one has matched all the numbers needed to win the pot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.575.350. But for the rest of the awards, it’s 1 out of 24.

