They’re offering a discount on petrol for a few hours this Thursday

a step.- As part of the Labor Day holiday, which will be celebrated on Monday, September 4, the gas station chain “Circle K” is offering customers 30 cents a gallon discount this Thursday, from 4-7 pm, plus savings – 50% on food and beverages during the day.

In the run-up to Labor Day weekend, executives said they were proud to honor their customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day to the next level with even more exciting savings.

In times when gasoline is scarce and in increments of about $4 a gallon, the company will also offer 50 percent off a variety of prepared and fresh foods, from hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to favorites like pizza and hot dogs, from 6 a.m. to 4 a.m. evening

“As we predicted, no global Circle K Day event would be complete without also saving at the pump,” said Alex Miller, COO of Circle K. Customers can also find discounts on US Thirst Stop energy drinks.

It was also reported that during the event, participating Circle K locations will distribute a limited number of fuel discount cards at a discount of 10 cents per gallon.

These cards will be valid from September 1 to December 31, 2023 and can be used daily.

Similarly, customers can always save 10 cents per gallon, every day, when they sign up and pay with the Circle K Easy Pay Debit Card.

Circle K Day offerings will only be available at participating Circle K locations in the United States.

To find out which locations offer this offer, customers can visit: Circlek.com/fuel-day and search for Circle K at fuel pumps.