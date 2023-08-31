JetBlue continues its lead over traditional Atlantic airlines and has opened flights to Amsterdam

Jet Blue Expanding its presence in the Atlantic Ocean with the commencement of operations between New York JFK and AmsterdamThis new service is complemented by its other European routes London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

he Flight B6 2288 It was operated on an Airbus A321LR registered as N4058J, which took off on August 29, John F Kennedy International Airport At 20:40 local time Schiphol Airport.

In addition, the airline is set to start non-stop service between Boston and Amsterdam As of September 20th. JetBlue’s European network at Logan Airport will have services to Schiphol, London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick and soon to Paris by summer 2024.

“JetBlue’s transatlantic service has been proven to lower prices and benefit customers in markets that have suffered from higher fares from traditional airlines for decades. We look forward to providing Mint’s award-winning essential services and services to both business and leisure clients traveling to and from Amsterdam.said Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue.

Flight schedule between New York and Amsterdam

New York – Amsterdam Flight B6 2288 JFK 20:00 – AM 11:35 +1 daily trips .

Amsterdam – New York Flight B6 2289 AM 1:35 PM – JFK 4:20 PM daily trips .

The route is run by planes Airbus A321LR Seats 138 in two classes (24 Mint Suites/114 Economy) and promotional fares are available starting at $439 for a Standard ticket and $1,756 for a Mint ticket. The new JetBlue service will introduce a new low-cost travel model focused on business and leisure travelers. In addition, the airline offers passengers a wide range of entertainment services and free Wi-Fi.

According to data compiled by Schiphol Airport Statistics, in 2022 731,791 passengers were carried between New York JFK and AmsterdamBeing the second most important transatlantic route in the Netherlands. JetBlue is currently the only narrow-body airline in the segment, competing with airline alliance Delta and KLM.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome JetBlue to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and its contribution to the Schiphol Airport Network.said Ruud Sundag, Chairman and CEO of Royal Schiphol Group.

JetBlue flight schedule to Europe

New York (JFK):

London – Heathrow: two flights daily.

London-Gatwick: daily flights.

Paris Charles de Gaulle: day trips.

Amsterdam: day trips.

Boston:

London-Heathrow: daily flights.

London-Gatwick: daily flights.

Amsterdam: day trips.

