March 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They warn that another 50 US banks may fail | AlMomento.net

Zera Pearson March 22, 2023 1 min read

Lawrence McDonald, former vice president of Lehman Brothers, which collapsed during the 2008 global financial crisis, said on Wednesday, in the United States, that 50 more banks may file for bankruptcy before the authorities solve structural problems.

The Federal Reserve and the central banks of many countries will increase the flow of dollars into the global financial system.

According to MacDonald, the current banking crisis in the United States is similar to the collapse of Lehman Brothers itself.

The former director predicted that regional banks would lose “hundreds of billions of dollars”, which would be received by large banks, after which they would be invested in treasury bonds.

In addition, McDonald’s judged that Washington would have to impose a freeze on funds on bank deposits that would exceed $250,000 in deposits, as well as increase guarantees on deposits.

Banking turmoil in the US began at the beginning of the month with the bankruptcies of Silvergate Capital Corp and Silicon Valley Bank. Later, Signature Bank went bankrupt, and the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation agreed to sell part of the assets.

jt-am-sp





See also  Arby's opened its eighth restaurant in Hatillo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Creditors file for bankruptcy of TV Azteca in the United States to collect debts

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Luis Muñoz Marín Airport is launching a real-time parking counting system

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

OpenAI CEO: It’s a good thing we’re afraid of AI

March 21, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Man swims to safety after being attacked by shark in Hawaii

March 22, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

They warn that another 50 US banks may fail | AlMomento.net

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Nana Kalistar horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 22nd

March 22, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

UCSD environmental chemistry student working towards a degree in Spain

March 22, 2023 Zera Pearson