Creditors file for bankruptcy of TV Azteca in the United States to collect debts

Several TV Azteca creditors have filed an “involuntary petition” for the Mexican company’s US Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeking Paying debts estimated at $63.3 millionNew York court said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York by Plenisfer Investments SICAV-Destination Value Aggregate Funds, of Luxembourg, and American Cyrus Opportunities Master Fund II Ltd and Sandpiper Limited, of Grand Cayman, according to the document.

Andcontrolled group Written by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas, one of the richest men in Mexico, He said in a statement that he would face legal measures, but kept the path of dialogue open to reach an agreement..

“The company will face any legal proceedings initiated by minority groups of bondholders,” the company said, adding that it will handle such operations “responsibly and firmly.”

In the same document, the group indicated that it had learned of the legal proceedings through the press and that they were willing to talk to reach a “win-win agreement”.

TV Azteca has been suffering for months under pressure from its television creditors to pay your debtswhich reached at the end of September 9 thousand 840 million pesos (about $526 million), according to the latest results report.

In August, the company said some of its investors had requested early repayment of the 2024 bonds in a lump sum 400 million of dollars.