They warn of a “significant strengthening” of the El Niño phenomenon

The International Center for Research on the El Niño Phenomenon (SEVEN), based in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, warned on Wednesday of a “significant strengthening” of the event after reviewing the evolution of the weather and sea conditions that are developing it.

In recent weeks, ocean and atmospheric conditions “continued to evolve and combine, indicating a significant strengthening of El Niño,” Ciifen revealed in a press release.

For this reason, the center warned that, given the current maturity of the event, it could “develop more rapidly than expected,” as well as “the chances of this phenomenon reaching the strong category.”

The director of Ciifen pointed out that “there is a possibility that the maturity stage will be advanced to the end of November,” which could coincide with the rainy season in several regions of South America, which will lead to a significant increase in rainfall amounts. Yolanda Gonzalez.

According to it, the development could be similar to the level that the event reached between 1972 and 1973, when it was severe, or that which was classified in the years 1997-1998 as strong.

Cifen observed high temperatures on the ocean surface with values ​​​​of 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal, as well as anomalies of westerly winds, which led to the combination of these conditions such that the event tends to be strong.

For this reason, the Center recommended that the countries of South America bordering the Pacific Ocean “take the necessary measures in the sectors of health, environment, agriculture, livestock, fishing, food and nutrition security, water resources, transportation, infrastructure, and tourism.”

“The community is advised to consult risk management plans in their areas,” follow information from meteorological services, avoid forest fires and “take necessary measures in the face of high levels of sunlight, as well as high levels of humidity.” Seven added.

The El Niño phenomenon consists of an unusual rise in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which is concentrated due to the absence of trade winds in the tropical region near South America, leading to heavy rainfall in coastal areas.

This phenomenon, which is not periodic and appears every 3 or 8 years with varying intensity, causes floods and overflowing rivers, especially in Ecuador and on the northern coast of Peru, although its effects have reached global proportions, with droughts occurring in the interior regions of the country. South America, Australia and Southeast Asia, among other influences.