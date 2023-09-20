A centenary gastronomic experience in the heart of Spain

The restaurant has a warranty of more than 300 years Putin’s houseNot only does it serve Quality traditional Spanish foodBut it boasts one of the most impressive achievements in history, through… It is the oldest restaurant in the worldaccording to Guinness Book of World Records. A space for reverence and above all, A monument to Spanish gastronomy.

Restoration, beyond just eating

Restaurants have been a part of our world for nearly 300 years. The invention is credited to the visionary French gluttons who devised the perfect plan for people to pay to fill their bellies with delicious and highly elaborate food. The origin of the word restaurant comes from restorationThat is: putting something in the state it was in before. A chance to fix that fuel-starved stomach.

Inns were the beginnings of many of the world’s oldest restaurants. Image: Capture Atlas

Although it is true that similar institutions have been around for a long time, As were the hostels. They had similar characteristics, such as sharing the idea of ​​food and beverage service. Although the big difference is that hostels also offer lodging services. Another distinctive feature is thatRestaurants feature diverse menus And more sophisticated dishes.

Restaurants have become a An excellent choice for entertainment and entertainment. over the years, Restaurants have become very important For the same reason, new recipes, new professions have been developed, and even promoted as tourist destinations. For example, Michelin guide a List of recommended places.

Restaurants were excellent sites for the development of the French Revolution. Restaurants were excellent sites for the development of the French Revolution. Photo: Paris. Eiffel tour. Restaurant Hall / Nordin / Roger Viollet

Restaurants have had great importance in human history, and the evidence for this is: Their importance was as meeting points During the French Revolution. Spaces where, in addition to fighting hunger, It has been fought intellectually and strategically.

The oldest restaurant in the world

in 1725 It was opened on The nephew of the bootya place that would eventually become iconic and iconic A very representative restaurant of Spanish cuisine. It is currently considered the oldest restaurant in the world. Located in the old Putin’s hysteriaThis place was responsible for feeding its customers and providing them with shelter. Over the years, it became a restaurant bearing that name Spanish Fonda.

Continue reading the story

Sobrino di Botin Restaurant, a unique place in the world. Photo: Centennial restaurants and bars in Madrid

As an aside, it is important to mention the name of the French chef bolanger file, Who was the first to Open a place dedicated to serving foodin 1765. Both the Fonda Española of that time, as well as other establishments, were initially established as inns or inns, and later became restaurants.

He later changed his name to Putin’s house, It was founded by a Frenchman named Jean BoutinWho arrived with his wife to Madrid to work in the king’s court. Over the years they established the restaurant. When the Putin brothers died, The couple’s nephew will inherit the site That’s why it’s called that today.

The place has been named in many works of Spanish literature, making it so Part of Spanish history. But it was also a space of inspiration for scenarios of various novels by artists such as María Dueñas, Ernest Hemingway and Benito Pérez Galdós.

Segovi’s suckling pig, the hallmark of the house

Casa de Botín strives to offer a menu that adheres to… Gastronomic traditions of Spain. In this place you can try suckling pig with the classic Spanish recipe. he Segovian suckling pig is a special meat Which is highly appreciated by the Spanish people.

Sigovian suckling pig is the most famous dish from the oldest restaurant in the world Photo: Matador Network

It is one of the most emblematic dishes of the central region of Spain. It consists of a Roasted piglet in Castilian stylewhere Slow roasted with oak. The special thing about this suckling pig is that… It is roasted in an oven that is more than 300 years oldBecause they still keep the original. By roasting it in the oven over low heat, it causes injury to the suckling pig It acquires a golden color and the skin becomes caramelizedIn addition to obtaining a crunchy texture with the skin.

A gastronomic journey into the past

The atmosphere at Restaurante Botín is just as impressive as its food. With them Low ceilings, wood beams and décor that seems frozen in timeYou will feel as if you have gone back in time. The restaurant has maintained its traditional look over the years, making it an ideal place to try Authentic atmosphere of old Spain.

The oldest restaurant in the world. Photo: Casa Botín Cavern/Centenarios Restaurants and Bars in Madrid

You can’t visit Botín without trying their selection of wines. The restaurant’s basement houses a A wide range of Spanish wines That will complement your meal perfectly. If you are a wine lover, this place will take you A journey of flavors through Spain’s wine regions.

How has Restaurante Botín managed to maintain its success over the years? The secret may be in your An unwavering commitment to quality and tradition.

Botín Restaurant is more than just a place to eat; It is an experience that transports you back in time and allows you to taste authentic Spanish culinary traditions. If you find yourself in Madrid, you cannot miss the opportunity to try grilled pork and enjoy the magic of this legendary place. After all, it’s not every day you can say you’ve eaten at the oldest restaurant in the world.

You may also be interested | Video: The majority of Spanish football players continue with the national team after an agreement with the federation