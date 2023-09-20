Cuban television edits Díaz-Canel’s UN speech to remove reading errors

Cuban television edited his speech Miguel Diaz-Canel In his appearance during the Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the United Nations, he eliminated the usual reading errors.

Cuban journalist Ernesto Morales watched the president’s original speech from the UN signal, and was able to record some of his blunders.

Then, when he saw the summary that the Caribbean Channel gave to the Cuban people, he discovered the trap that the regime sets when it realizes that there were no errors in the Cuban media’s reporting.

“I said to myself: ‘You didn’t dream that, he was wrong in those words,'” he said. “I went to compare the original speech with the speech broadcast on Cuban television.”

Morales shared on his wall Facebook A video in which you can see two mistakes made by Díaz-Canel and how they were corrected in the Cuban broadcast.

At one point in his speech, the governor said “paradox” instead of “anachronism,” and later, when he tried to say “arrival” he stumbled and said “I accept.” But viewers in Cuba saw none of that.

“This is how they edit their speeches in Havana so that the Cubans do not see their nonsense,” the reporter stressed.

In that intervention at the United Nations, the President expressed this Political will is required so that “no one is left behind.”