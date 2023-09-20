FP will hold an event titled “Two Million One Voice” in Plaza de la Bandera | Momento.net

Franklin Labor Party with other Communist Party leaders at a press conference on Tuesday.

Santo Domingo: The Forza del Pueblo party announced that it will hold a rally under the slogan “Two Millions, One Voice” in La Bandera Square, on Saturday the 23rd from three in the afternoon.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Franklin Labor, the party’s operational secretary, said the party would celebrate with him the milestone of surpassing two million members.

He pointed out that the activity will also mark the beginning of activities commemorating the sixtieth anniversary of the coup against the constitutional government of Professor Juan Bosch in 1963.

He also announced that they will deposit the updated register with the Central Electoral Council on Monday, September 25.

He said, “We call on all the people to this unprecedented action in the political history of our republican life, which comes to confirm, 60 years later, our commitment to the struggle for the constitution, democracy, social justice and progress.”

The Workers’ Party was accompanied by Vice President Radhames Jiménez. Communist Party Secretary General Antonio Peña Florian and Communications Secretary Omar Liriano.

an/am/s









