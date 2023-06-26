June 26, 2023

They secure military equipment and stolen vehicles in house searches

Chihuahua.- Following a ministerial investigation, the Northwest District Attorney’s Office obtained a search warrant issued by the controlling judge of the Galiana Judicial District, which implicated an address and warehouse, located in the Tierra neighborhood on Avenida de la Raza and Libertad. Municipality of Nuevo Casas Grandes.

Last Friday, June 23, during the search conducted by elements of the Ministry of Public Affairs and the State Intelligence Agency, there was the support of the State Public Security Secretariat, National Security Secretariat and the National Guard.

At the scene, they confirmed the following:

  • Ford brand car, F150 Line, gray, 2020 model, with a stolen report dated July 30, 2022, in El Paso, Texas.
  • Cadillac brand car, Escalade line, pearl color, 2003 model, on June 05, 2021 in Ciudad Juarez with a theft report.
  • Cadillac brand car, Escalade line, pearl color, 2012 model, reported stolen on February 11, 2023 in Ciudad Juarez.

Also:

  • 4 machines
  • 1 ballistic plate
  • 1 green tactical vest
  • 3 Tactical pants
  • 2 tactical camisoles
  • 3 individual press bags
  • 1 multi-magazine bag
  • 1 center point telescopic sight

The insured made himself available to the Public Ministry of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office for follow-up related inquiries.

