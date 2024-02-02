February 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They say the influx of 75,000 Cubans is to blame for this Florida city's housing crisis

They say the influx of 75,000 Cubans is to blame for this Florida city's housing crisis

Winston Hale February 2, 2024 2 min read

The massive influx of Cubans to Florida in recent years has caused “traffic jams” in many important aspects of the economic and social life of its citizens.

For example, it is estimated that approximately 75,000 island-born immigrants currently reside in the city of Hialeah.

An alarming reality as it brings the affordable housing crisis that affects everyone today. The mayor of the city, Esteban Bove, commented on this.

In fact, this geographic point in Florida is one of the most welcoming places for Cuban immigrants after arriving in the United States.

To give you an idea of ​​the reality of Hylia on this matter, we give you a vivid example. A total of 75,000 Cubans is a large number, compared to the 400,000 immigrants who have come to the United States in recent years.

Hialeah draws attention

“Over the past three years we've seen how the decline of the southern border has manifested itself in big cities like Chicago and New York. The impact of people coming to cities like Hialeah is always understated,” the mayor said.

“There is no documentation from the federal government about the actual numbers, and we believe that 75% of these immigrants settled in South Florida. It would not be an exaggeration to say that half of them are in Hialeah,” Bowo warned.

The mayor also explained at a press conference that the Cuban community, along with other immigrants, has contributed to the affordable housing crisis. “Rental cost growth in Hialeah has been very poor.”

“What we've seen in the city is an outrageous increase in rent, 100% from one day to the next. We have residents who paid $1,000.00 USD, and the next day, their rent was raised to $2,000.00 USD.

See also  Govt, "invisible enemy" for the mental health of millions of people

We're on Google News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Fanny Willis admits to relationship with special counsel handling Trump case in Georgia

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Senate prepares 'test vote' on deal to toughen immigration policy at border

February 2, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Michigan shooter's mother stands trial in manslaughter case

February 2, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

▷ Caribbean Championship Positions Miami 2024 Live – schedule and results of all matches | Uses

February 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

A young Cuban woman was sentenced to three years in prison for taking a photo with the national flag

February 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Fanny Willis admits to relationship with special counsel handling Trump case in Georgia

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

“Airplane”-style cars were opened in the New York subway: the first city in the country to have them

February 3, 2024 Zera Pearson