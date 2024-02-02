Michigan shooter's mother stands trial in manslaughter case

(CNN) — Jennifer CrumbleThe mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021 will be a key witness in her involuntary manslaughter trial Thursday.

His attorney, Shannon Smith, said in opening statements that Crumbley will testify and tell his side of the story.

“She would tell them about her life with her son, the day he was attacked and the day he did something she never expected, imagined or predicted,” Smith said.

Jennifer Crumble has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role. November 30, 2021 Mass shooting at Oxford High School4 students died and 7 were injured. Her husband, James Crumbley, is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in early March.

After a week of testimony from shooting victims, law enforcement officers, school officials and people who knew Jennifer Crumbley, the prosecution rested its case Thursday. The case continued An unusual and innovative legal theory Argue that Crumble committed involuntary manslaughter even though he knew nothing about the shooting and didn't pull the trigger.