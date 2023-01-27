They revealed the contents of secret documents found in Mike Pence’s house in India

According to sources related to the investigation, some of the twelve files were used to prepare meetings abroad during his tenure as US vice president. (Reuters)

The Classified documents Found in Indian residence Former US Vice President Mike Pence Includes materials described as fact sheets about them Foreign tripsAccording to CNN.

Sources consulted by the television network indicated that some of the twelve documents discovered by a Pence lawyer were used to prepare meetings abroad during his tenure.

And, they pointed out “They may have been overlooked” because they got stuck during the packing process Old travel folders

This information usually contains references Basic biographies of foreign leadersHowever, there are times when confidential information also appears.

The fbi Attempts to assess the potential risk of the content of documents and classified material stored in an unauthorized location, but based on information CNNThis item is classified as “lower level“, given”There will be no particularly unusual data”.

The discovery, earlier this week, came after the man Benz As a precaution, have his lawyer search the house for evidence. Sensitive materialFollowing the discovery of classified information in the office and private home US President Joe BidenA few weeks ago.

The FBI is trying to assess the content of the documents and the potential risk of classified material stored in an unauthorized location, but according to CNN information, this material is classified as “low level” because “there will be no particularly unusual data”. (AP)

Pence was informed that Pence’s legal team had found four boxes full of statements labeled classified information. National Archiveswho reported the discovery Department of Justice. On the same night as the discovery, the office fbi In Indianapolis, he collected documents from Pence’s home in Carmel, which were sent to Washington for analysis by the National Archives.

This is about Third time in American history After being found in the homes of former President Donald Trump and the current White House chief, there is evidence of classified material being found in the private home of the president or vice president. Joe Biden.

A few days ago, President Biden promised No regrets About manipulation Classified documents Found in one of his offices during his tenure as Vice President by order Barack ObamaA week later Department of Justice will name a Special Prosecutor To explore the topic.

“I don’t think they’ll find anything, and I have no regrets; I follow what lawyers are supposed to do.”the President told reporters during his visit to California He also said that he hoped everything would be resolved.soon”.

“When we found that a few documents were filed in the wrong place, We will immediately hand them over to the Archives and the Department of Justice”, explained the US President.

After all, Biden is in the eye of the hurricane He kept secret documents irregularly in his house Barack Obama in his office during his tenure as Vice President (2009-2017).

Biden is in the eye of the hurricane after it emerged that he improperly kept a series of classified documents in his home and office during his time as Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017). (AP)

The White House He confirmed his findings A third batch of documents at the President’s home in DelawareIn a search conducted by his lawyer, Richard Saber.

Days ago, the US Attorney General Merrick GarlandHe hired a special expert to examine all the classified documents found in Biden’s homes and offices.

Although there are many differences, the situation is reminiscent of classified documents found in that mansion. Former President Donald Trump.

Investigated by Trump (2017-2021). Department of Justice To accumulate secret documents in his house Sea-a-lake (Florida), which was discovered after a FBI raid.

(with information from Europa Press and EFE)

Continue reading: