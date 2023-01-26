A forest hidden in a skyscraper is a must-see architectural jewel in New York

Located at 320 East 43rd Street, Bldg It looks like any office complex in New York. However, if the visitor is curious and peeks into the lobby, You are transported to an environment completely removed from the busy streets to immerse you in the atmosphere of a hidden forest. In the middle of the big city. This architectural jewel, ironically, is more than five decades old and still unknown to many.

Magic Point is home to the headquarters of the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice, which has a distinguished history of supporting social causes. At the center of the enclosure is an atrium, where a spectacular garden spreads out, with different types 40 species of subtropical trees, Vines and bushes around every corner. There is also one Glass of water with fountain, Its sound adds an extra element to the audience.

Since its inception in 1967, the Ford Foundation has occupied the landmark. Through their activities, they seek to promote social welfare and recognize those who dedicate their lives to achieving it. Enterprise Portal.

The place has become a must-see for architecture and nature lovers. @geogarcar / @micissamuelsson / Instagram

Green space too Provides sensory separation allowing blind or low vision people to enjoy the experience Touch, and interact with the plants displayed there. Boarding is included in the tour Braille text, as well as an audio guide.

“Our spaces offer unique accessibility features to create an equal experience for every visitor,” the report says. Website. With this view of natural beauty and the sense of community that inspires the organization, the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice building is a must-see for tourists and New Yorkers alike.

To visit this oasis in New York, it is important to maintain Covid-19 infection prevention protocols, such as using masks and providing proof of vaccination. The garden at the center of the building welcomes visitors from Monday to Friday from 11am to 6pm.. On Saturdays the gallery is only open when there is an exhibition.

The The building was built in the 1960s Based on a commission by Henry Ford II, grandson of the founder of the automobile company that bears the family name. Architect’s Office Kevin Roche John Dingaloo and Associates He was in charge of the concept, which immediately became a fixture on the New York skyline.

A New York building with a fascinating secret garden

The facility occupies almost a perfect square and spans the entire block between 42nd and 43rd Streets in midtown Manhattan. The The spectacular garden in the atrium was in charge of designer Don Kiley And it’s believed to be a first in America.

In 1997, The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission designated it an official landmark After verifying that the building stands the test of time and remains faithful to the original profession.

In 2015, it happened A radical redesign by the Gensler Company, with the aim of converting all interior spaces to modern safety standards. These works required the temporary closure of facilities and cost approximately US$190 million. The New York Times.

The Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice building, its garden and galleries are open to the public Ford Foundation

“We are proud of the steps we have taken and continue to take to ensure that our physical space reflects our commitment to being responsible and conscientious stewards of the building in which we work and the world outside our doors,” the foundation said. Will reopen in 2018.

now, In addition to its natural beauty, the facilities have strict sustainability certifications, allow Substantial savings in water and electricity. The doors and work tables are made of sustainable chain wood and the office furniture has a recycled content of more than 20%.

In the renovation work, even the smallest details were taken care of. In The tab is available on their websiteAll paints, coatings, adhesives and sealants are specified as free of harmful chemicals.

