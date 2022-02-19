They reveal Belinda’s esoteric strategy to restore Christian Nodal

Last week discover the world Christian Nodal He made the frank decision to break up with the singer Belinda. This massive news shook the entire entertainment world since until recently there was talk of when a wedding date would be set.

After several hints and very few explanations from Streptococcus about the resolution, Belinda He released a statement to his fans informing him that he was going through a tough time but he was calm and soon he would be back with everything. The Mexican singer reacted completely differently, deleting all the photos from his Instagram account, and this Friday he released a new song that shows that he is ready to move on with his life.

As we can see from one side of the counter, there is a lot that we suffer from and no doubt we are talking about the Spanish singer. Gustavo Adolfo InfanteAn entertainment journalist revealed that the singer is seeking to resume her relationship with the translator, and for this reason, through her homonymous YouTube channel, she retracted what this refund would be.

“I was told that Belinda She is desperate because of Nodal, because he killed her and Belinda is going with a witch and Santero to get back with Nodal. “He is a very close person, someone who saw that Belinda was desperate to go with a santera or a witch,” Gustavo Adolfo Infante said in his February 17 broadcast on the said video platform.

Belinda. Source: Archive

Similarly, the entertainment journalist condemned the alleged actions against Belinda Christian Nodal Since then, according to their statements, all these people associated with esotericism are fake. “I think you can’t go to the dark side in wanting something as white as love. Belinda is so desperate that she’s going to a witch or sanatorium to get back Nodal’s love.”