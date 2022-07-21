They released a new electoral map to rule for the next 10 years

Constitutional Board of Senatorial and Representative Electoral Districts He presented the new electoral map this Thursday, which was constructed after the results of the 2020 census -This represents a population decrease of 439,915, and will govern Puerto Rico’s electoral structure for the next ten years.

As I expected new dayNew electoral framework The changes include three of the eight senatorial districts -Arecibo, Ponce and Mayaguez- and 34 of the 40 representative districts.Chairman of the Board and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court affirmed, Maite Oronoz Rodriguez.

“That is why we worked in good faith to reach a consensus. “I am convinced that the electoral redistribution that we give to every Puerto Rican represents an equal and representative vote,” Oronoz Rodríguez said at a press conference today, where he joined the two remaining members of the committee, Mr. Former Rep. Edwin Mundo.

Electoral reapportionment is effected by a provision of the Constitution which, in its Article 4 on Legislative Powers, states that the division into senatorial and representative districts shall be “reviewed after each decennial census beginning in 1960. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court shall be the President and two appointed by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.” A Board with additional members.

Electoral Map: Division of Senate and Representative Districts (catch)

According to the 2020 census, the population decreased by 439,915 people or 11.8% compared to 2010. The population of Puerto Rico was 3,725,789 in 2010 and 3,285,874 in 2020. With these numbers, the board decided that the parameter for electoral redistribution in each district was 4%.

In other words, every district-representative or senatorial with 4% more or less residents than in 2010 must be redrawn. This year’s work by the Board is the seventh done in Puerto Rico based on the guidelines of the Constitution.

What changes

Puerto Rico is divided into eight senatorial districts. The Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Justice noted that the districts of San Juan, Bayamon, Guayama, Humacao and Carolina did not undergo significant changes.

Instead, he reported The senatorial districts of Arecibo, Ponce and Mayaguez have amendments. In particular, the city of Las Marías no longer belonged to the senatorial district of Mayaguez, and Cialis left the district of Arecibo, both moving to Ponce. According to the 2020 census, the senatorial districts of Arecibo and Mayaguez have the highest population, and Ponce the lowest.

The senatorial district of Oronoz Rodriguez, Mayagüez is the district with the highest population deviation with 2.63%, while the lowest is Arecibo with 0.06%.

As for the 40 representative districts, the 2024 election had most of the changes. Only 25 that currently occupy it have not undergone changes. Domingo J. Torres Garcia; 29th, now in the hands of Rep Jose Anibal Diaz Collazo; 32, occupied by Rep Jose “Connie” Varela; 35, representation Sol Y. Higgins Square; 36 of Rep Carlos “Johnny” Mendezand 37, occupied today Ramos by Angel Buller. In short, there have been changes in 34 representative districts.

Of the six remaining representative districts, only two are currently occupied by New Progressive Party legislators.

Oronoz Rodríguez explained that the representative district with the highest population deviation is Mayaguez with 2.20% and San Juan with the lowest deviation with 0.76%.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court said that anyone who wants to challenge the new electoral map “can do so”. He said there are ten days from tomorrow when the new electoral redistribution will be published in the newspapers.

“We believe that jobs will ultimately be successful without any challenges,” Mundo said.

For his part, Mercado says it’s not an easy job, where proposals are simply exchanged. He added that none of the members, though appointed by political institutions, represent the communities they belong to.

He described it as a “premature announcement” that chamber president Rafael “Tadito” Hernandez challenged a few months ago, alleging it was unconstitutional. Hernandez recused himself from pursuing the legal case.

“I don’t imagine there’s any kind of challenge,” Mercado said, adding that there is “a lot of ignorance” on the issue.

The work of the board started on September 30 last year.