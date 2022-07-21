Republican Senator Roger Wicker introduced legislation proposing a referendum to include “ELA”.

Washington DC- Republican Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi) announced today that he will introduce a bill proposing a federal referendum between the “Commonwealth” state, the Free Association and Independence.

This action represents its clearest expression against Plan 8393.

“The people of Puerto Rico have a rich and unique heritage, and they deserve a fair vote for their political future that does not offer a false choice between statehood or independence.”Republican Senator Roger Wicker introduced a bill that included territorial status as an alternative.

Despite colleagues’ claims, Wicker said, “they don’t adequately consider that many Puerto Ricans don’t want to change their status.”

Senator Wicker, who has been an ally of Popular Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, is also a co-sponsor of his colleague Robert Menendez’s Bill 865 (New Jersey), which would combine Congress with a state convention and vote on alternate lines rather than regionally. .