June 9, 2022

Maluma.

They recorded Maluma in bed: a sexy woman with open panties from behind “exploits” the singer’s most vulnerable moment

Lane Skeldon June 8, 2022 2 min read

Maluma It’s been back on everyone’s lips since a video clip filmed in his bedroom surfaced on social media a few hours ago. In the clip, an attractive brunette wearing only a T-shirt and a set of underwear is shown recording with her mobile phone while he is still lying down.

Most surprisingly, the video came from the singer’s own Instagram account, which he explained to his followers: “I’ll upload this here before seeing it elsewhere. Contrary to what it might seem at first glance, Maluma was not the victim of a leak or extortion Anyone who tries to advance himself by publishing materials that they may threaten him with.

In fact, the Colombian has once again shown that he is a promotional genius. In 2018, he was recognized by anyone who had yet to hear his name when he caused a strong controversy by using a photo of him in bed with seven women to announce his single ‘Mala Mía’. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the video will be part of a video for a new song that will debut on June 20.

They recorded Maluma in bed: a sexy woman with open panties from behind "exploits" the singer's most vulnerable moment

