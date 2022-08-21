August 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They ordered the suspension of arrest warrants and extradition orders for NLA negotiators

They ordered the suspension of arrest warrants and extradition orders for NLA negotiators

Phyllis Ward August 21, 2022 1 min read
ELN expresses readiness with Petro to advance the peace process 2:35

(CNN Spanish) – president ColombiaGustavo Petro stated, this Saturday, that he had signed a decree – among other things – suspending arrest and extradition orders for those who resume the role of negotiators with National Liberation Army (and then).

During an event in San Pablo, in Bolivar province, Pietro added that the measure seeks to “try to make a way, hopefully, fast and fast, as this organization ceases to be a guerrilla insurgency in Colombia.”

Rodolfo Hernandez opened his arms to the National Liberation Army 1:24

On August 11, a Colombian government commission, headed by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, said they were exploring the possibility of resuming peace talks frozen since 2019. Petro delegates met with Antonio Garcia, president of the National Liberation Army, and agreed to set the rules of the game to sit down at the table potential negotiations.

Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leiva Duran reads a statement alongside his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez, and Colombia’s new High Commissioner for Peace, Ivan Danilo Rueda, in Havana, on August 11, 2022. – Image source: YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

With information from Fernando Ramos

See also  Espaillat explains why the Dominican Republic has not received the vaccines donated by the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The former Human Rights Ombudsman, Jordan Rodas, left Guatemala for El Salvador

August 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

LUMA has fewer workers than the budget – Puerto Rico metro

August 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“Bon Bon Out, Down The Worm!”: The Noivitas Government Responds To The Protests Of Its Citizens

August 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Direct payments starting at $1682 in the US

August 21, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

CITA Presents Plant Science Projects at the 31st International Congress of Horticulture

August 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Diego Aguirre was sent off by the machine, after a 7-0 win over America

August 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

They ordered the suspension of arrest warrants and extradition orders for NLA negotiators

August 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward