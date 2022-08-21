They ordered the suspension of arrest warrants and extradition orders for NLA negotiators

ELN expresses readiness with Petro to advance the peace process 2:35

(CNN Spanish) – president ColombiaGustavo Petro stated, this Saturday, that he had signed a decree – among other things – suspending arrest and extradition orders for those who resume the role of negotiators with National Liberation Army (and then).

During an event in San Pablo, in Bolivar province, Pietro added that the measure seeks to “try to make a way, hopefully, fast and fast, as this organization ceases to be a guerrilla insurgency in Colombia.”

On August 11, a Colombian government commission, headed by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, said they were exploring the possibility of resuming peace talks frozen since 2019. Petro delegates met with Antonio Garcia, president of the National Liberation Army, and agreed to set the rules of the game to sit down at the table potential negotiations.

With information from Fernando Ramos