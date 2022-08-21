The former Human Rights Ombudsman, Jordan Rodas, left Guatemala for El Salvador

Rodas left Guatemala at the end of his stint as an opinion judge. He was appointed head of the PDH for the period 2017-2022. And Congress appointed, in his place, Jose Alejandro Cordova, who took office on Saturday, August 20, and presented his work plan for the period 2022-2027.

Jordan Rodas, a former human rights lawyer, left the country at 2:31 am on August 20 for El Salvador, immigration spokeswoman Alejandra Mina confirmed. Cross the border by road at the Valle Nuevo border crossing.

Last May, congressional Human Rights Committee deputies requested the removal of Rodas, but the request did not work and was not known at the plenum. The former attorney was summoned on multiple occasions by that legislature.

On the last day of the Rodas administration, groups of citizens arrived at the headquarters of the PDH to put up signs indicating the opinion judge; Some thank his work and some celebrate his passing and criticize his administration.

In private law at PDH headquarters, acting attorney Miriam Rukel handed over the position to Cordova, who later presented his business plan in public law at the Miguel Angel Asturias Cultural Center (CCMA).

Upon leaving after presenting his business plan, Cordova said he did not know of Rhodes leaving, since at 7:50 a.m. he was told that the former lawyer would not accompany him to work, due to health issues.

On the afternoon of Saturday, August 20, Rodas posted on the social network Twitter a message indicating that he fulfilled his mandate and handed over “the position accordingly”, and that due to professional commitments he will leave the country for a while. .