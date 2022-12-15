December 16, 2022

They filtered pictures of Clara Xia Marty at a party with Gerard Pique to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement

Lane Skeldon December 16, 2022 3 min read

potential separation theory Gerrard Pique s Clara Shea Martybecause after making a quick trip to Prague to celebrate Anniversary From HusbandCurrently filter nail Pictures affiliate Ceremony The annual event on Cosmos where they took the opportunity to return to celebrate That their love for each other won out, despite questions and even insults from fans Shakira.

Two weeks ago, information began to spread that they had a relationship Gerrard Pique s Clara Shea Marty He was hanging by a thread, because the Spaniards could no longer come to terms with the harassment of the press, as well as with the positions taken by the former footballer, because he made sure that the owner of the Cosmos was already beginning to miss. Shakira After signing the separation agreement.

