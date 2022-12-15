videos | In a bikini, this is how Marilyn favela dances to be the most sexy at the carnival

Her face as an actress in TV serials and soap operas is the reason why millions of people know her. In addition, she has been featured on the covers of various magazines, where she was Lingerie or bikini was the most used outfit in order to flaunt the look For anyone who would like to have it at home.

But, on the other hand, not much is known about him Marilyn Favela, the actress also collaborated in the parades And metaphorical buoys that traveled to mazatlan carnival, The annual event that usually calls for the most beautiful actresses of the moment and Marilyn was no exception, as she attended these invitations with The joy of standing in a bikini and dancing to the beat of the music And with people applauding as motivation.

in this way, Marilyn Favela assures that she can dance salsa, reggaeton or any rhythm in a very sensual and provocative way.

Marilyn favela dancing at the carnival

If it’s about being the most present woman somewhere, Marilyn favela It is clear what needs to be done to attract all eyes. With her height of 1.75 meters, her curvy figure, her wasp-shaped waist, and her face sculpted with exquisite features, the Mexican woman triumphed aboard the floats that took her for a stroll through the streets of Mazatlan.

Of course, without hesitation again Marilyn always enjoys the rhythm imposed on her and never stops dancing Unless this poses for the lens or pleases his fans.

Also to the beat of “Wild Cat”

about the program “Look Who’s Dancing” from a few years ago, Marilyn’s favela He entered the dance floor in order to do his best for Dance the theme of the TV series “Gata Salvaje”.the same movie she starred in between 2002 and 2003, recorded in the US that catapulted her to superstardom.

To give more focus to this moment singer dance The theme for this series was performed live by Pablo Montero, just as I did back then two decades ago. It remains only to enjoy Sensual movements of Marilyn Favela.

