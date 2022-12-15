December 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

videos | In a bikini, this is how Marilyn favela dances to be the most sexy at the carnival

videos | In a bikini, this is how Marilyn favela dances to be the most sexy at the carnival

Lane Skeldon December 15, 2022 2 min read

Her face as an actress in TV serials and soap operas is the reason why millions of people know her. In addition, she has been featured on the covers of various magazines, where she was Lingerie or bikini was the most used outfit in order to flaunt the look For anyone who would like to have it at home.

But, on the other hand, not much is known about him Marilyn Favela, the actress also collaborated in the parades And metaphorical buoys that traveled to mazatlan carnival, The annual event that usually calls for the most beautiful actresses of the moment and Marilyn was no exception, as she attended these invitations with The joy of standing in a bikini and dancing to the beat of the music And with people applauding as motivation.

in this way, Marilyn Favela assures that she can dance salsa, reggaeton or any rhythm in a very sensual and provocative way.

Marilyn favela dancing at the carnival

If it’s about being the most present woman somewhere, Marilyn favela It is clear what needs to be done to attract all eyes. With her height of 1.75 meters, her curvy figure, her wasp-shaped waist, and her face sculpted with exquisite features, the Mexican woman triumphed aboard the floats that took her for a stroll through the streets of Mazatlan.

Of course, without hesitation again Marilyn always enjoys the rhythm imposed on her and never stops dancing Unless this poses for the lens or pleases his fans.

Also to the beat of “Wild Cat”

about the program “Look Who’s Dancing” from a few years ago, Marilyn’s favela He entered the dance floor in order to do his best for Dance the theme of the TV series “Gata Salvaje”.the same movie she starred in between 2002 and 2003, recorded in the US that catapulted her to superstardom.

See also  31 minutes of mourning: Puppeteer Armando Joffrey dies

To give more focus to this moment singer dance The theme for this series was performed live by Pablo Montero, just as I did back then two decades ago. It remains only to enjoy Sensual movements of Marilyn Favela.

Read on

videos | Marjorie De Souza and Marilyn Favela don a bikini beauty duel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Control your heart rate before you see what unrecognizable Ninel Kunde looked like as a 19-year-old

December 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Kathryn Siachok talks about Miguel Faraone’s appearance, and she doesn’t like him – the people – the culture

December 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Review: “Avatar: The Way of the Water” is an unforgettable full cinematic experience

December 14, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

videos | In a bikini, this is how Marilyn favela dances to be the most sexy at the carnival

December 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

An hour’s paradise from Miami that everyone wants to know

December 15, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Gut microbes may increase motivation to exercise

December 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

After blocking the passage of humanitarian aid in 2019, Maduro ordered the removal of containers from the Tendetas Bridge

December 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward