Control your heart rate before you see what unrecognizable Ninel Kunde looked like as a 19-year-old

Ninel Conde Without a doubt, she is one of the sexiest women in the history of show business. Although she is 46 years old, her beauty is still completely intact, as well as her talent, which continues to push her to give interviews and tour entertainment programs that tell about her present and projects, and being a phenomenon of social networks. a race Ninel Conde It started in 1995 after winning the competition Miss Mexico State.

After winning a beauty contest Miss Mexico State in 1995, Ninel Conde It was also “El rostro del Heraldo” in 1997 and there he started his career as a professional singer in parallel. long before it existed social networksbeauty Ninel He was very popular.

Ninel Conde He is undoubtedly a media star and social networks The most diverse in Mexico because there are many specialties in which the actress and singer perform. On social media ex Miss Mexico Stateshe is still remembered as one of the most beautiful women in Mexican parade.

in his youth, Ninel CondeHe didn’t just win the competition Miss Mexico State But her beauty shone from the rest of the women who inhabited the media in her time. He has starred in an astonishing 15 TV series for the small screen and has won many awards for his acting talent on both TV and the big screen.

Ninel Conde Although she underwent some surgeries over time, including breast augmentation, she retains her figure and beauty as if the years had not passed and despite her age. social networks And the media is remembered as Miss Mexico State and as one of the most decorated actresses and singers in the history of Mexican media.