Take a deep breath before you see the amazing physical development of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s non-binary daughter

Jennifer Lopez s Mark Anthony They are without a doubt one of the most beloved couples in the history of the Latin American show. In the year 2000, the relationship between the two began and they had twins. One of these twins is Amy Muniz – This is her father’s real last name – who has stated from a young age that he is not binary and they are both Jennifer Lopez How Mark Anthony I have always supported the decision Amy It took at that time.

Amy Muniz Begins to grow and approximately 5 years of age physical changes to a little daughter Mark Anthony They began to appear. Jennifer Lopez Since her daughter was very young, she publicly expressed herself in favor of the little girl she was with Mark Anthony Choose personally and independently how you want to feel about your gender.

daughter of the Jennifer Lopez She recently debuted as a writer, actress and singer, thus following the family tradition he started Jennifer Lopez s Mark Anthony To stand out in the artistic environment. in his personal life Amy Muniz He has always been fortunate that his parents have accompanied every step of his, which is why he has always had great confidence in his decisions and personal tastes.

Amy Muniz She is not the only daughter of such top stars Jennifer Lopez s Mark Anthony who stated that her gender choice was obvious from a young age. The daughter of the current husband Jennifer LopezBen Affleck also identifies with the same gender as Amy Muniz As well as Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the time and a large number of young people who express their decisions firmly because they are young.

The young woman asked everyone who addressed her to do so under the Elle article. Jennifer Lopez s Mark Anthony I respected this request for a letter and so very much Jennifer Lopez He publicly called them to stand up Amy Muniz Respect her decision on how she wants to be named.