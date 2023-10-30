They claim that a comet three times larger than Everest is heading towards Earth

NASA experts and scientists He commented that the comet known as “Horny“, exploded, and is three times larger than Mount Everest, which is considered the highest mountain on the planet Earth, and is heading at high speed towards Earth.

This celestial hail, which orbits the sun every 71 years, will not reach its closest approach to Earth until 2024, when it will be visible to the naked eye. The comet will then be ejected back into the solar system and will not make its cosmic tour until 2095.

According to experts, due to the composition of the comet’s nucleus, which contains a mixture of ice, dust and gas, astronomers classify it as a “cold volcano,” and it can be viewed from Earth.

Does it have any danger to the planet?

Does it pose any danger to the planet? The so-called “Devil’s Comet” will not collide with Earth, but it may be seen in 2024.

Based on reports Live sciences, The comet will reach its closest point to Earth on Sunday, April 21, 2024. On that dateThis astronomical object can be seen without the need for specialized instruments and will then return to the outer solar system.

Experts point out that this is a unique opportunity. Its period of rotation around the sun is 71 years. According to specialists’ calculations, the next opportunity to observe it will be until 2095.

