A new wave of layoffs in CI Games

CI Games has implemented a new wave of layoffs.

The Polish company already laid off ten percent of its employees in January this year as part of a restructuring process aimed at “maintaining the strength and stability of the business,” according to CEO Marek Tymiski.

On this occasion, the layoffs will affect thirty employees from various production teams. The decision was made, according to a statement sent by CI Games, in order to “maximize efficiency in meeting strategic priorities moving forward.”

Spokesman to explain “All affected employees have been informed today of this proposal, and will be fully supported throughout the process in the coming weeks.”

CI Games has confirmed that this new wave of layoffs does not affect Hexworks, the development studio for Lords of the Fallen that is currently working on Project 3, a new RPG.

Meanwhile, another in-house development studio, Underdog Studio, has received an extension on deadlines for delivering the vertical cut of Project Survive, before the game enters full production.

This new wave of layoffs comes a month after the company presented its latest financial results, with record revenues reaching sixty million dollars in 2023, thanks mainly to the successful launch of Lords of the Fallen, a game that sold more than a million. A copy of it. Copies in the first ten days in stores.