September 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how you can find your Android cell phone if it is silent

This is how you can find your Android cell phone if it is silent

Roger Rehbein September 9, 2023 2 min read

Sometimes, due to the speed required by the world of work or family, which does not exempt from long and tiring meetings, you have to put your cell phone on silent mode, which exposes you to the risk of being forgotten somewhere without realizing it.

For this reason, it is important to know how to locate your cell phone quickly so that you do not lose your most important means of communication with friends, family, and co-workers, as an emergency can happen at any time.

If you lost it, forgot it, or don’t remember where you left it, the following steps may help you locate your cell phone, according to Google Support:

  1. Passwords you should never use to avoid cyber attacks

  2. Be careful if you have an iPhone! Apple warns of dangerous charging practices

– On your desktop or mobile device, enter your browser and go to android.com.

Log in to your Google account Associated with the lost phone.

Locate the lost phone On top of the side fender.

The loud bell will start ringing Even if the device is in silent mode. It will ring for five minutes. The moment you find it you can turn off the sound.

– This application allows you to know approximately where the mobile device is located on the map, especially in a large area.

If you can’t find it or it’s permanently lost, you should do the following:

Locking device: Lock the device using a PIN or password. If it doesn’t have a block option, you can create one. To make it easier for you to return your device, add a message or phone number to the lock screen.

See also  WhatsApp now allows video calls with up to 32 participants

Erase device: Permanently delete all data from the device, but the contents of the SD cards may not be deleted. Once you’re done, you won’t be able to use Find My Device.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Apple may be about to make the biggest change to the iPhone in 11 years

September 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

New Yorkers want to return the Statue of Liberty to its original color from a century ago

September 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A leap in mobile technology

September 8, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

3 min read

A judge deals backlash to Trump in Georgia case he tried to change election results | International

September 9, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

These are five foods that will make us happier because they increase serotonin

September 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is how you can find your Android cell phone if it is silent

September 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Havana wears blue on the Day of the Virgin of Rigla

September 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward