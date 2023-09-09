This is how you can find your Android cell phone if it is silent

Sometimes, due to the speed required by the world of work or family, which does not exempt from long and tiring meetings, you have to put your cell phone on silent mode, which exposes you to the risk of being forgotten somewhere without realizing it.

For this reason, it is important to know how to locate your cell phone quickly so that you do not lose your most important means of communication with friends, family, and co-workers, as an emergency can happen at any time.

If you lost it, forgot it, or don’t remember where you left it, the following steps may help you locate your cell phone, according to Google Support:

– On your desktop or mobile device, enter your browser and go to android.com.

– Log in to your Google account Associated with the lost phone.

– Locate the lost phone On top of the side fender.

– The loud bell will start ringing Even if the device is in silent mode. It will ring for five minutes. The moment you find it you can turn off the sound.

– This application allows you to know approximately where the mobile device is located on the map, especially in a large area.

If you can’t find it or it’s permanently lost, you should do the following:

– Locking device: Lock the device using a PIN or password. If it doesn’t have a block option, you can create one. To make it easier for you to return your device, add a message or phone number to the lock screen.

– Erase device: Permanently delete all data from the device, but the contents of the SD cards may not be deleted. Once you’re done, you won’t be able to use Find My Device.